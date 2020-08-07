Advertisement

In case you missed it: August 6

Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:41 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police are searching for the man they say shot a woman in the abdomen Wednesday morning. Officers say they have probable cause to arrest 35-year-old Andrew James on charges of aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He is suspected in Wednesday’s shooting on Northeast 42nd place that wounded one person. Police are offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

The Alachua County Health Department reports a 5.7% overall positive test rate, which is less than half that of the state’s average.

Over the last five days, the median age for positive cases has been the late thirties.

Health department spokesperson Paul Myers says a lot of the transmission is happening within homes.

The department has tested more than 70,000 people since the outbreak.

A non-profit farm share brought to the college of Central Florida 23,000 pounds of food to giveaway. After a successful food distribution in June, senator Keith Perry and Farm Share were back at the college today.

The drive-thru event was free for the public, and organizers plan to hold another soon if the need is still as great.

