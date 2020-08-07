Advertisement

Lake City Humane Society brings in new administration

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Humane Society is bringing in a new administration.

The organization has hired Robin Ward as executive director, Brian Hogue-Pua as director of finance and operations, and Jordan Regar as community development manager.

The shelter cares for more than 5,000 animals a year.

The new team will oversee the James Montgomery Animal Wellness Center in addition to the shelter.

Lake City Shelter
Lake City Shelter(WCJB)

