Marion County woman has now been missing for ten years

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s been a decade since a woman from Marion County went missing. Sheriff’s deputies say then- 50-year-old Ada Odell went missing in July ten years ago.

She was last seen in her home on southwest 152nd place in Dunnellon. She disappeared leaving behind her phone and purse.

At the time deputies extensively searched the area. Searches were also conducted in Summerfield and Miami.

