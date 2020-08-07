Advertisement

Marion County woman has now been missing for ten years

Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s been a decade since a woman from Marion County went missing. Sheriff’s deputies say then- 50-year-old Ada Odell went missing in July ten years ago.

She was last seen in her home on southwest 152nd place in Dunnellon. She disappeared leaving behind her phone and purse.

At the time deputies extensively searched the area. Searches were also conducted in Summerfield and Miami.

