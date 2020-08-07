New study shows Florida parents more concerned about colleges reopening than other states
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new study says parents in Florida are more concerned about colleges reopening than parents in other states.
The study by TimelyMD found about 50% of parents across the country with students going back to campus in the fall are worried about a coronavirus outbreak.
The number jumps to 68% among Florida parents.
Floridians also reported more concern about their children's mental health.
51% say they are concerned compared to 46% nationwide.
