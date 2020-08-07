New study shows Florida parents more concerned about colleges reopening than other states

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new study says parents in Florida are more concerned about colleges reopening than parents in other states.

The study by TimelyMD found about 50% of parents across the country with students going back to campus in the fall are worried about a coronavirus outbreak.

The number jumps to 68% among Florida parents.

Floridians also reported more concern about their children's mental health.

51% say they are concerned compared to 46% nationwide.

The coronavirus positivity rate is still increasing across the state, stay updated with the latest numbers here.

Parents' concern (WCJB)

