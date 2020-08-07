Advertisement

Ocala businesses prepare for a potential mask mandate

By Julia Laude
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s business as usual at Marley Mae in Ocala, well almost.

This week the Ocala City Council passed an ordinance requiring people to wear face masks when they enter a business within the city.

Co-owner of Marley Mae, Jennifer Arvanitis said she doesn’t believe the mandate will harm sales.

“We’ve already noticed that most of our customers are wearing masks and taking proper precautions so we don’t think it’s going to have a large impact on our business,” Arvanitis said.

And even though the ordinance hasn’t officially gone into effect yet, Arvanitis has already started making some changes.

“We do provide masks, when you’re walking in there are complementary disposable masks available and we also have hand sanitizer throughout the store as well,” Arvanitis added.

And just next door at Shannon Roth Collection and Olivia & Co., associate Robin Fannon said they’re glad the city is putting this into effect.

“Well we’re all for it. We are very interested in keeping the community safe and protecting everyone and the more we all cooperate and do it the faster we can get through this,” Fannon said.

And while some businesses have been proactive with the ordinance, Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn can still make the decision to veto.

“Most want me to veto it. Probably 99 plus percent,” Guinn said.

The face mask ordinance will officially go into effect on August 14, unless Guinn vetoes the mandate.

He said he will take the weekend to review the ordinance and hear citizens concerns and give his answer on Monday.

In the mean time, “Be kind everybody. Be respectful,” Guinn said.

