Ocala man sets business on fire

Joseph Desapio got in an argument with a neighbor and caused thousands of dollars in damages with a fire he ignited
Joseph Desapio got in an argument and set a business on fire, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages.
Joseph Desapio got in an argument and set a business on fire, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages.(Brevard County Sheriff's Office)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MELBOURNE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala was arrested on Wednesday and now faces five counts of arson and two counts of attempted murder.

Joseph Desapio,54, was playing loud music early in the morning on June 13 at Wise Choice Motors in Melbourne. His neighbor, William Deihl came over to tell him to turn the music down. Desapio started to argue with the Deihl, lit a rag on fire, and threw it upstairs.

The rag started a fire in the upstairs part of the business, this destroyed vehicles as well as other nearby businesses.

The building complex where the fire took place sustained $250,000 in damages.

The defendant suffered burns and has since recovered. He was arrested on Wednesday and is now being held at the Brevard County Jail without bond. 

