Ocala Resident arrested for giving drugs to minors

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala resident we told you about last month, arrested for giving drugs to minors was arrested again. This time on sexual battery charges.

Last month Marion county deputies arrested 64-year-old Frank Calabria after they say he brought children to his home and gave them prescription medications.

Investigators later learned of another victim, a 13-year-old boy. Deputies say Calabria gave the boy a place to live, clothes, and drugs before coercing him into sex. Calabria is now facing the added charges of sexual battery and human trafficking.

Detectives still believe there may be even more victims.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.