People gather in Gainesville to honor those lost in Beirut

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The group was small outside of Gainesville City Hall but the reason they gathered sent shockwaves across the world.

On Tuesday, an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, killed more than 100 people, injured 5,000 and displaced more than 300,000 residents. Thursday night, people of all backgrounds lit candles, raised Lebanese flags, and held a moment of silence to show support.

Nareeman Jamal organized the event and said, "I left Lebanon because of an explosion that I witnessed so I know how the fear is and I know what people are going through and it just means a lot to me to see the community coming together to support. And I hope people in Lebanon know that even though we're far away we're still thinking of them."

Jamal moved to the United States seven years ago and encourages people to donate to the Lebanese Red Cross.

