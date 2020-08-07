Advertisement

P.K. Yonge catcher signs with DII program

Whalen commits to Chowan in Murfreesboro, North Carolina
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -P.K. Yonge catcher Ethan Whalen signed his letter of intent on Thursday to play baseball for the Division II Chowan Hawks. Like all high school seniors, Whalen had his 2020 season cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He did participate in eight games for the Blue Wave, producing five RBI’s. As a junior in 2019, Maxpreps had Whalen hitting .340 with eight extra base hits.

