SEC unveils testing, in-game protocols for fall sports

Football players to be tested twice per week of competition
Coaches, non-playing personnel to wear masks
By Kevin Wells
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Southeastern Conference is outlining procedures for the upcoming fall athletics season, as recommended by a Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force.

Football players will be tested for COVID-19 three and six days before competition, while volleyball and soccer players will also be tested twice weekly, with one to occur three days prior to the first competition of the week. Runners competing in cross country will be tested once a week.

Additionally, non-competing individuals at all SEC events, including coaches and staff, will be required to wear face coverings while on the sidelines. Social distancing will also be employed however possible.

Strategies for slowing the spread of the Coronavirus and additional procedures will be announced by the Task Force as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

