Suwannee Coach: Players need football and structure

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -As the COVID-19 pandemic threatens the high school football season, players, coaches, and parents are wondering whether the sport is safe to play. One coach believes certain groups of players, his players included, can’t afford not to play.

Suwannee football coach Kyler Hall spoke alongside Florida Governor Ron Desantis at press conference on Thursday about the structure football provides to many players. Hall thinks that players are suspect to falling into trouble with the law without the team environment surrounding them.

The start of practices state wide has been delayed until August 24th. The FHSAA Board of Directors will once again convene a week from Friday to update a course of action for the season.

