Advertisement

Suwannee Coach: Players need football and structure

Bulldog leader warns of dangers of not playing the season
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -As the COVID-19 pandemic threatens the high school football season, players, coaches, and parents are wondering whether the sport is safe to play. One coach believes certain groups of players, his players included, can’t afford not to play.

Suwannee football coach Kyler Hall spoke alongside Florida Governor Ron Desantis at press conference on Thursday about the structure football provides to many players. Hall thinks that players are suspect to falling into trouble with the law without the team environment surrounding them.

The start of practices state wide has been delayed until August 24th. The FHSAA Board of Directors will once again convene a week from Friday to update a course of action for the season.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Coach fears for players if no season

Updated: 1 hour ago

Sports

P.K. Yonge catcher signs with DII program

Updated: 3 hours ago
Baseball player perseveres through quarantine to land his college dream

Sports

P.K. Yonge star commits to college

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Florida Governor DeSantis wants to see UF-FSU played

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jacquie Franciulli
Florida's Governor is hoping to keep an in-state college football rivalry game alive.

Latest News

Sports

Gators eighth in preseason coaches poll

Updated: 11 hours ago
UF is the only Power 5 school in the state of Florida to land inside the Top 10

Sports

High School AD’s discuss ideas for fall

Updated: 13 hours ago
One option would condense fall, winter, and spring seasons

Sports

High School AD's discuss ideas for fall

Updated: 13 hours ago

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

Sports

Buchholz nationally ranked tennis player joins head coach father at Florida

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT
|
By Cierra Clark
TV20 covered Emma Shelton's commitment to South Carolina last year, and now we are bringing you the story of another Shelton who will be playing tennis in the SEC, but this one will be staying closer to home.

Sports

UF grad Williams to play in Europe

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT
Productive Gator lands pro deal