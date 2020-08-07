Advertisement

Weekend Viewing Guide

Weekend Viewing Guide
Weekend Viewing Guide(WCJB)
By Mike Potter
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

Happy Friday everyone!

Coming up tonight at 9 on TV20, ABC's newsmagazine 20/20 features Cutthroat Inc. The episode looks at a man who killed his business partner and hatched an elaborate plan to cover it up. TV20 has some hoops for you this weekend. The WNBA's Phoenix Mercury faces the Seattle Storm Saturday at 3 pm....while Sunday afternoon at 3, NBA basketball returns as the San Antonio Spurs take on the New Orleans Pelicans. And you can have some fun with the family Sunday night starting at 7 pm with Americas Funniest Home Videos, followed by Celebrity Family Feud, Press Your Luck and Match Game.

The CW has a nice mix of its regular shows and movies this weekend. Saturday 2 pm you can catch Like Father Like Son. Dudley Moore and Kirk Cameron play a heart surgeon father and his teenage son whose brains get switched after ingesting an experimental serum. Later Saturday night at 8, The CW features the thriller Colonia. Sunday night starting at 7, The CW has American Ninja Warrior, Fridge Wars and Supernatural.

A mix of music, movies and classic tv shows can be found on Circle, channel 20.4. Saturday afternoon at 2 you can catch an encore performance of Soundstage - Tom Petty: Live From Gatorville. If your taste in music is Americana and bluegrass, tune in to Opry Saturday night at 8 and 9 pm. The night's musical guests include the Old Crow Medicine Show, Dom Flemons, Billy Strings and Molly Tuttle. You can see this episode of Opry Sunday at 1 pm on TV20.

For something a bit different, MeTV features the sci-fi film Creature with the Atom Brain Saturday night at 8. And, as usual, make sure you tune in to TV20 News at 6 and 11 this weekend.

Enjoy your weekend!

