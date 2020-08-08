Alachua County school district deciding on new name for J.J Finley Elementary

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The renaming community for Alachua County’s school district is deciding on a new name for J.J. Finley elementary school.

The committee is recommending the school be named in honor of Carolyn Beatrice Parker. Parker was a former teacher at Lincoln High School in Gainesville

She also worked as a physicist on the manhattan project. The committee will present their proposal to the school board on August 18 to vote on the name.

