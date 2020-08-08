Cross Creek Fire Department Debuts “Marine 63” Rescue Boat

Micanopy, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a perfect Saturday morning for the Cross Creek Fire Department to debut their new, emergency rescue vehicle.

“Marine 63” made its official launch from the Orange Lake boat ramp at Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings Historic State Park at 10 a.m.

The new addition to the department came after fire fighters received several distress calls on the water, but did not have a way of getting to those in need.

Now, having the necessary equipment to be able to save lives means a great deal to officials.

“it’s a big, big sigh of relief knowing that if someone does have an emergency out there and they do need us, that we can at least get out there and get’em off that water.” Cross Creek Fire Chief George Jacobs said.

It took roughly eight months for the department to raise $4,000 in funds through events and community donations.

Jacobs believes “Marine 63” will allow first responders the chance to finally jump into action and make a positive impact.

“I can sleep better at night, ya know?! It’s great. It’s a great accomplishment that’s how I feel about it. I know now we can get out there and do something, and it’s better than nothing.”

The boat will be staffed 24 hours, 7 days a week by two certified fire fighters & EMT’s.

