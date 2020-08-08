Retired Gilchrist County K-9 officer dies

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s office is mourning one of their own.

On Friday GCSO, announced that a retired K-9 officer named Midnight passed away.

Midnight died in his sleep at his home with his partner Lt. Alex Gaston.

The K-9 officer started his career at the GCSO in 2012 and worked with Gaston until Midnight’s retirement in 2019.

The K-9 officer was a registered German Shepherd with direct breeding lines from what was once known as Czechoslovakia.

He was one of the first K-9 officers trained to be a full patrol dog for the county. Midnight specialized in tracking, narcotics detection, and fugitive apprehension.

Midnight often participated in school demonstrations and local events. His signature command was to play dead when his partner pointed his finger at him and said “Bang!”.

“K-9 Midnight was instrumental in our ongoing mission to rid our county of dangerous narcotics,” GCSO Sheriff Bobby Shultz said.

Midnight was 14-years old at the time of his passing.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.