In case you missed it: August 7

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week the Ocala city council passed an ordinance requiring people to wear face masks when they enter a business within the city. Mayor Kent Guinn says he will take the weekend to review the ordinance and hear citizens’ concerns.

Also in Ocala, fire rescue crews saved two people and several animals from an apartment fire. The crews were able to gain access through a window. Two parakeets, a dog, and a turtle were also saved.

A man from Ocala let his anger get the best of him in Brevard County.

Joseph Desapio,54, got into an argument with his neighbor and set the business he was working at on fire. He now faces multiple arson and attempted murder charges.

In Columbia County, Sheriff Mark Hunter and four employees were quarantined after a positive COVID-19 test. Spokesperson Murray Smith tells TV20, he tested positive for COVID-19 about three weeks ago. He has since returned to the office. The sheriff and other employees are awaiting test results, Smith says all of the staff members are doing well.

In Alachua County, commissioners are formally opposing a recommendation to allow more water to be pumped from Ginnie Springs. On Thursday, commissioners sent a letter to the Suwannee River water management district requesting they re-evaluate their permit recommendation. Initially, Seven Springs Water Company which sells to Nestle wanted to pump more than one million gallons of water a day. The staff instead is recommending 980,000. That is still more than the current amount of less than 300,000.

The historic Bethlehem Methodist Episcopal Cemetery in Archer will soon be getting a makeover. The cemetery, which was built by freed slaves during the reconstruction era, received a grant by the Weyerhauser Giving Fund.

A state road between Alachua and LaCrosse will be closed on August 21-23. SR 235 will be closed as part of an initiative to prevent railroad accidents.

The Gainesville Police Department will be getting new upgraded body cameras with advanced accountability features. The contract for the new cameras will cost $3 million.

Residents might experience difficulties if they need to reach the Levy County Sheriff’s office with non-emergency calls. Lines have been down due to a cyber attack. However, 9-1-1 lines are still working.

Voters can now vote early in every county in NCFL. Columbia, Gilchrist, Marion, and Union counties are set to open up their doors on Saturday.

Throughout the state this weekend, Florida residents will get a break on the cost of school supplies as part of Florida’s back-to-school sales tax holiday.

On Monday, Alachua County CARES Act applications for small and medium-sized businesses will open up. The county has allotted $7.5 million for both small-and-medium-sized businesses,

Residents may soon notice a strange taste to their water. The town will be adding a chemical disinfectant to their water starting August 17.

On Friday evening family and friends gathered to honor the life of Troyann Hamm, an Alachua County school bus driver who died with COVID-19 on Sunday.

The pandemic has taken a hit on the U.S postal service. USPS says they’ve lost $2.2 billion in three months.

Democrats and Republicans are on two different pages when it comes to COVID-19 aid. President Trump is considering executive orders on evictions and unemployment insurance.

