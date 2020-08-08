J.J. Finley renaming committee announces their name recommendation

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of Alachua County’s renaming committee have landed on a new school name for J.J. Finley Elementary School.

The committee, made up of community volunteers and civil rights advocates, recommended the school be named in honor of Carolyn Beatrice Parker.

The committee recommended Parker citing the adversity she faced during the Jim Crow era and her efforts against Nazism during World War II.

Parker taught at Lincoln High School after graduating magnum cum laude from Fisk University with a bachelor’s degree in physics in 1938.

During World War II, Park worked as a research physicist on the Dayton Project, a division of the Manhattan Project.

Parker and several of her siblings attended Lincoln High School. Her sister Julia Leslie Cosby became the first Black woman to teach in Alachua County’s school district.

null null

If approved by the board, J.J Finley would be the first school in the county to be named in honor of an African American woman.

The name recommendation follows a series of meetings to find a new name for the elementary school. In June, the Gator chapter of the NAACP urged the school board to retire the name Jesse Johnson Finley who was a confederate general during the Civil War.

The committee members said they hope to reflect a more complete history of the community, share compelling stories of hidden figures and spark meaningful dialogue about race and equality.

The renaming committee will present to the Alachua County School Board which will vote on the name August 18.

Parker’s name was picked from a list of more than 50 names which included public figures such as Tom Petty, Dr. Watson Porter, Zora Neale Hurston, Matthew M. Lewey and Josiah T. Wells.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.