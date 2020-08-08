Micanopy to add chemical disinfectant to its water

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Change is in the air, or in this case the water.

The town of Micanopy is adding a chemical disinfectant to their water.

Starting August 17, chloramines will be added to water at the Micanopy water treatment plant.

This chemical is in addition to chlorine. Residents may notice a different taste to the water and in the beginning, the color of the water may change as the system adjust the chloramines.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.