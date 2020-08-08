Advertisement

Newberry man faces DUI charges

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County man is facing charges after deputies say he hit another car, left the scene and crashed his own car.

Deputies say 55-year-old James Gregory struck a car stopped at a traffic light in Newberry Friday. He left the scene and later crashed his own car. Deputies say Gregory refused to take a sobriety test.

That’s when Gregory began urinating in front of the officers. Gregory was charged with a hit-and-in run and for driving under the influence.

Trump Supporters Gather to Garner Support for Re-Election

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Pro-Trump supporters met at the Alachua County Republican Party Headquarters Saturday afternoon to team up and garner support for the president's second term.

Cross Creek Fire Department Debuts “Marine 63” Rescue Boat

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Cross Creek Fire Department officially launched their newest emergency rescue vehicle Saturday morning.

Alachua County school district deciding on new name for J.J Finley Elementary

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Alachua County school district is coming up with a new name for J.J. Finley Elementary. J.J Finley was a confederate general.

‘Ride for Racial Justice’ makes a stop in Ocala

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
The "Ride for Racial Justice" hosted by the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition made a stop in Ocala Saturday morning. The Coalition has been traveling around the state of Florida to encourage people to register to vote and bring awareness to racial injustice.

Back-to-School Fest at The Paddock Mall

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
Families waited in line for school supplies at The Paddock Mall early Saturday morning. The mall hosted a "Back-to-School Fest" in partnership with AdventHealth Ocala and WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil. Backpacks, face masks, pencils, hand sanitizer among other supplies, were given to students as they prepare to head back to school.

A look into the life of Carolyn Beatrice Parker

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Members of the Alachua County’s renaming committee have landed on a new school name for J.J. Finley Elementary School.

In case you missed it: August 7

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
After two North Central Florida sheriffs tested positive for covid-19, a third is now in quarantine awaiting results. Alachua county leaders are trying to prevent a large water pumping deal. TV20's Dylan Lyons has those stories, in case you missed it!