Newberry man faces DUI charges

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County man is facing charges after deputies say he hit another car, left the scene and crashed his own car.

Deputies say 55-year-old James Gregory struck a car stopped at a traffic light in Newberry Friday. He left the scene and later crashed his own car. Deputies say Gregory refused to take a sobriety test.

That’s when Gregory began urinating in front of the officers. Gregory was charged with a hit-and-in run and for driving under the influence.

