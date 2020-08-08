Non-emergency phone lines down at Levy County Sheriff’s Office

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Sheriff’s Office’s non-emergency phone-lines are down again. Deputies say a renewed cyber attack occurred on their systems.

Last month hackers disabled the phone lines by launching a constant stream of calls keeping anyone else from calling in. The hacker then asked for millions of dollars.

Levy County moved their lines to a new system, but on Friday night the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook saying the attack has resumed.

They ask that residents email or use Facebook messenger to contact the department. 9-1-1 lines are still operational.

