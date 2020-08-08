Non-emergency phone lines down at Levy County Sheriff’s Office
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Sheriff’s Office’s non-emergency phone-lines are down again. Deputies say a renewed cyber attack occurred on their systems.
Last month hackers disabled the phone lines by launching a constant stream of calls keeping anyone else from calling in. The hacker then asked for millions of dollars.
Levy County moved their lines to a new system, but on Friday night the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook saying the attack has resumed.
They ask that residents email or use Facebook messenger to contact the department. 9-1-1 lines are still operational.
