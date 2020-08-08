Advertisement

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine again tests negative for coronavirus

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, left, and his wife Fran, walk into their residence after he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Bexley, Ohio.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, left, and his wife Fran, walk into their residence after he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Bexley, Ohio.(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The fourth COVID-19 test result for Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine came back negative Saturday after he received conflicting positive and negative results two days before, ahead of a scheduled meeting with President Trump.

The governor and first lady, Fran DeWine, were tested at Ohio State University “out of an abundance of caution” following a rollercoaster day Thursday that began with DeWine receiving a positive test result followed by two negatives. The governor announced the negative results on Twitter on Saturday afternoon, thanking “everyone who sent along good wishes.”

The Republican governor had to take a COVID-19 test Thursday morning in Cleveland as part of White House protocol for anyone scheduled to come in contact with the president. DeWine was administered a rapid point-of-care antigen test at a mobile testing site facilitated by the Republican National Committee, according to DeWine spokesperson Dan Tierney.

DeWine then headed to meet Trump at the airport to greet him.

“I was fully expecting to see the president that morning,” DeWine said in a press conference Friday. “But as we were driving to the airport to meet him, I was called and told about my positive result.”

DeWine was immediately driven back to Columbus, where the governor, his wife and four members of his staff took another test, a polymerase chain reaction test, at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

That test is the most commonly used test in the country and is considered the gold standard by medical professionals. More than 1.3 million Ohioans have been tested with it.

The result were checked twice, both negative.

The conflicting results underscore the problems with both kinds of tests and are bound to spur more questions about them. Many people in the U.S. can’t get lab results on the more accurate version for weeks, rather than the few hours it took the governor to find out.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump allows some unemployment pay, defers payroll tax

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Bypassing Congress, President Donald Trump on Saturday signed executive orders deferring payroll taxes for some Americans and extending unemployment benefits after negotiations on a new coronavirus rescue package collapsed.

National

Trump signs orders on payroll tax, unemployment

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
President Donald Trump describes the orders he is signing on payroll taxes for employers and protecting Americans from evictions.

News

Trump Supporters Gather to Garner Support for Re-Election

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Pro-Trump supporters met at the Alachua County Republican Party Headquarters Saturday afternoon to team up and garner support for the president's second term.

News

Gainesville Trump Supporters Gather

Updated: 58 minutes ago

News

Cross Creek Fire Department Debuts “Marine 63” Rescue Boat

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Cross Creek Fire Department officially launched their newest emergency rescue vehicle Saturday morning.

Latest News

News

CROSS CREEK DEBUTS MARINE 63

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Ex-Green Berets sentenced to 20 years for Venezuela attack

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Luke Denman and Airan Berry, both decorated former U.S. service members, were found guilty of conspiracy, trafficking in illegal arms and terrorism

News

‘Ride for Racial Justice’ makes a stop in Ocala

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
The "Ride for Racial Justice" hosted by the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition made a stop in Ocala Saturday morning. The Coalition has been traveling around the state of Florida to encourage people to register to vote and bring awareness to racial injustice.

News

Back-to-School Fest at The Paddock Mall

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
Families waited in line for school supplies at The Paddock Mall early Saturday morning. The mall hosted a "Back-to-School Fest" in partnership with AdventHealth Ocala and WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil. Backpacks, face masks, pencils, hand sanitizer among other supplies, were given to students as they prepare to head back to school.

National

Mid-American Conference cancels fall football due to virus

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press the university president’s voted to not play in the fall and consider a spring season.