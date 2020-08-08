People celebrate the life of Troyann Hamm

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A Gator fan to the very end.

A friend said, “She’s always the life of the party, make sure you enjoyed yourself and will always put you first.”

Troyann Hamm was a treasure to many as she drove the school bus throughout Alachua County for more than two decades.

Janice Todd & Shelia Singleton, were co-workers of Hamm and said, "Gradbash in Orlando taking the kids, we went everywhere together. Daytona Beach taking the band. Camp Kulaqua taking the children, we just did everything and we're gonna miss her. People who never got a chance to meet her, you missed out but her kids are just like her."

Hamm died with COVID-19 on Sunday, the cause of death is unknown. Around 300 people made up of family, friends and coworkers, sent her off with orange and blue balloons as they remembered the things she loved.

Antwuan Hamm, the firstborn son of Troyann said, “Now I hear a Lenny Williams song and I just cry because when she step into a room she brought the light with her and no one had a dull moment around her.”

And the influence she had on countless kids' lives across Alachua County. They added, "They always loved on her and she loved on them but she was a stickler for disciplinary situations or disrespectful children, she wasn't tolerating that."

The family has a fundraiser set up GoFundMe to help support Hamm’s 13 grandkids.

