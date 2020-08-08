Advertisement

Rescue crews in Ocala save people and animals from apartment fire

Fire crews saved people and animals from a fire in Ocala.
Fire crews saved people and animals from a fire in Ocala.(Ocala Fire Rescue)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire rescue crews responded to a fire at the Berkley Point Apartments on Friday evening.

Firefighters say just before 8 p.m. they saw black smoke coming from the bottom floor.

The crews were able to rescue two people from the second floor. Firefighters were able to gain access to the second floor through a window.

Two parakeets, a dog, and a turtle were also saved.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

