Rescue crews in Ocala save people and animals from apartment fire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire rescue crews responded to a fire at the Berkley Point Apartments on Friday evening.

Firefighters say just before 8 p.m. they saw black smoke coming from the bottom floor.

The crews were able to rescue two people from the second floor. Firefighters were able to gain access to the second floor through a window.

Two parakeets, a dog, and a turtle were also saved.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.