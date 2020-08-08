“Ride for Racial Justice” makes a stop in Ocala

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition hosted a "Ride for Racial Justice" in Ocala Saturday morning. The group has been traveling around the state to bring awareness to racial injustice and encourage people to vote.

A policy coordinator for the group said the only way change would come about is by going to the polls.

"When we get out, and we vote, and we study the people that are running for office, and we understand the positions that they stand on," said Sharon Madison, a Policy Coordinator for the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition. "Then we are able to put people in office that is going to end police brutality. That's going to work on prison reform. That's going to be concerned about the prisoners in jail that are getting COVID."

She said that these issues surrounding prison reform, policy brutality are important issues to everyone, especially those in the motorcycle community.

"It is a community issue, and it goes from one part of Florida, which is from Pensacola to Miami. It affects all of us," said Madison.

On their tour around the state, they are also bringing awareness to Amendment 4.

Their next stop will be in Tampa on August 15th.

