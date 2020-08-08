Advertisement

“Ride for Racial Justice” makes a stop in Ocala

The "Ride for Racial Justice" hosted by the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition made a stop in Ocala Saturday morning. The Coalition has been traveling around the state of Florida to encourage people to register to vote and bring awareness to racial injustice.
The "Ride for Racial Justice" hosted by the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition made a stop in Ocala Saturday morning. The Coalition has been traveling around the state of Florida to encourage people to register to vote and bring awareness to racial injustice.
The "Ride for Racial Justice" hosted by the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition made a stop in Ocala Saturday morning. The Coalition has been traveling around the state of Florida to encourage people to register to vote and bring awareness to racial injustice.(WCJB)
By Dylan Lyons
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition hosted a "Ride for Racial Justice" in Ocala Saturday morning. The group has been traveling around the state to bring awareness to racial injustice and encourage people to vote.

A policy coordinator for the group said the only way change would come about is by going to the polls.

"When we get out, and we vote, and we study the people that are running for office, and we understand the positions that they stand on," said Sharon Madison, a Policy Coordinator for the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition. "Then we are able to put people in office that is going to end police brutality. That's going to work on prison reform. That's going to be concerned about the prisoners in jail that are getting COVID."

She said that these issues surrounding prison reform, policy brutality are important issues to everyone, especially those in the motorcycle community.

"It is a community issue, and it goes from one part of Florida, which is from Pensacola to Miami. It affects all of us," said Madison.

On their tour around the state, they are also bringing awareness to Amendment 4.

Their next stop will be in Tampa on August 15th.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Back-to-School Fest at The Paddock Mall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
Families waited in line for school supplies at The Paddock Mall early Saturday morning. The mall hosted a "Back-to-School Fest" in partnership with AdventHealth Ocala and WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil. Backpacks, face masks, pencils, hand sanitizer among other supplies, were given to students as they prepare to head back to school.

News

Micanopy announces addition of chemical disinfectant to their water

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff

News

Early Voting in NCFL begins

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff

News

Ocala Man charged with Arson

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff

Latest News

News

Apartment fire in Ocala

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff

News

People celebrate the life of Troyann Hamm

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
More than 300 people told stories and released balloons in honor of Troyann Hamm who died with COVID-19.

News

Troyann Hamm balloon send-off

Updated: 17 hours ago

State

Bar Owners Rally for reopening at State Capitol

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff

News

Gators add Arkansas, Texas A&M to the schedule

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jacquie Franciulli
Gators football knows its two extra opponents for the 2020 season

News

Ocala businesses prepare for a potential mask mandate - 6pm

Updated: 22 hours ago