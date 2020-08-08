State road in Alachua County to close as part of an effort to reduce railroad crossing accidents

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - State workers will close a roadway in Alachua County as part of an initiative to reduce railroad crossing crashes.

State Road 235 will be closed in the area of the railroad crossing located between the cities of Alachua and Lacrosse.

Starting August 21-23, the crossing will be closed to install enhanced signs and pavement markings. Traffic will be detoured to U.S 441 and State Road 121.

