That’s a wrap! Williston’s Reynolds signs with Warner

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) -Williston Red Devil Mike Reynolds has signed his letter of intent, committing to play football at Warner University in Lake Wales. Reynolds, a defensive end, was ready to sign in April but delayed the event due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Reynolds joins a Royals program that finished 3-7 last year and competes in the Mid-South Conference of NAIA. The start of that season is put off until September 12th.

Reynolds also played baseball at Williston and was a member of the Red Devils’ 2019 Class 1A state championship team. His twin sister, Madison, is also a college-bound athlete. She will play softball at Jacksonville University.

