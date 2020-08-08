Trump Supporters Gather to Garner Support for Re-Election

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Supporters of President Trump’s re-election gathered in Gainesville, Saturday afternoon.

The pro-Trump crowd met at the Alachua County Republican Party Headquarters around 2 p.m.

Those in attendance volunteered to go door-to-door, garnering support for Trump’s second term in office.

Special guest Joe Gruters, Chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, thanked the crowd for their help, and believes their efforts will be rewarded on election day.

“If you wanna be a good provider for your family, if you want to have that opportunity to live the American dream the freedom and equality of opportunity not equality of results, President Trump is gonna deliver that once again once he gets re-elected.”

Gruters also cited President Trump’s America-first policy, historic stock market numbers, and record unemployment as other factors he believes makes him the best candidate to vote for in November.

The Presidential Election is still scheduled for Tuesday, November 3.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.