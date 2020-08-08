Voting in every NCFL County will be running starting Saturday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Early voting in every county in North Central Florida will be up and running on Saturday.

While some counties started during the week, Columbia, Gilchrist, Marion, and Union counties open their doors on Saturday.

Early voting runs through a week from Saturday, but Bradford County will remain open through August 16, according to the state division of elections.

The primary election itself will be held on Tuesday, August 18.

