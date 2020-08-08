Advertisement

Voting in every NCFL County will be running starting Saturday

Time is running out for early voting.
Time is running out for early voting.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Early voting in every county in North Central Florida will be up and running on Saturday.

While some counties started during the week, Columbia, Gilchrist, Marion, and Union counties open their doors on Saturday.

Early voting runs through a week from Saturday, but Bradford County will remain open through August 16, according to the state division of elections.

The primary election itself will be held on Tuesday, August 18.

