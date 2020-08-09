Alachua County teachers protest against re-opening schools

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A group of Alachua County teachers took to the streets to say they don’t agree with how schools are reopening.

The teachers who came to protest say they’ve been paying attention to virtual school board meetings and are uncomfortable with the current plan to open schools.

“I don’t think the Alachua County schools should be opening. I don’t think its safe. If you’re looking at the stats Alachua County has an over 5% positivity rate and it’s actually been increasing over the past few weeks,” Shelton Wright, who is married to a teacher, said.

Some teachers, like Yvonne, are fearing for their lives.

”I think a lot of us are scared. If you have been listening to the school board meetings people have been calling in crying, and pleading for their lives saying that teaching is our livelihood. This is how we live and you’re asking us to essentially choose between our careers and our lives and our families lives”, she said.

They want the first month or longer of school to only be virtual until Alachua County’s cases start declining plus more defined safety protocols when they do get into the classroom.

“We’ve been asking for smaller class sizes, we’ve been asking like how are they planning on transitioning, what are the proper protocols when there is a positive case in your classroom. How will they cover the classroom who’s going to sub an infected classroom we want proper protocols put in place,” she added.

“I don’t think the re-opening plan is good. I don’t think they have any definitive plan on how to handle an outbreak. I don’t think they’re protecting all the employees properly with PPE like bus drivers and sanitation workers I just think it’s unsafe.They also are against flex schooling as many parents won’t let their children physically return to school,” Wright also said.

“Right now they’re asking us to teach both in person and online at the same time which is just absurd in my opinion without the proper training to do so,” Yvonne said.

These teachers are hoping even more will come to join in the cause. That way they can show the school board just how many of them are worried about the start of schools in just two weeks. They say they’ll be holding similar protests like this one every weekend until their voices are heard.

