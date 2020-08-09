BKJ Showcase Wraps up in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The 2020 BKJ Showcase wrapped up in Lake City, Sunday afternoon.

The three day softball tournament was played at the Southside Sports Complex.

Travel teams from all across the sunshine state were in attendance, hoping to showcase their top-notch skills on the diamond to impress college scouts.

The teams were divided into age groups ranging from 14-years-old to Junior College.

Each team was guaranteed to play 5 games, capped at 90 minutes, with the top two teams of each bracket playing a sixth game.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.