Advertisement

Crystal Rogers investigation: FBI searching for drivers in newly released surveillance photos

The Federal Bureau of Investigations has released new surveillance photos relating to the investigation into Crystal Rogers’ disappearance that will hopefully lead to new information.
The Federal Bureau of Investigations has released new surveillance photos relating to the investigation into Crystal Rogers’ disappearance that will hopefully lead to new information.(FBI, WAVE)
By Dustin Vogt, WAVE
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The Federal Bureau of Investigations has released new surveillance photos relating to the investigation into Crystal Rogers’ disappearance that will hopefully lead to new information.

The two photos show several vehicles that were driving or stationed around several investigation points. One photo shows a red SUV and a white SUV driving down Loretto Road, near the My Old Kentucky Home campground. The time which the photo was taken was not given.

Another photo, taken on July 4, 2015 around 3:45 a.m., shows an unknown vehicle with its headlights on traveling along Balltown Road near the intersection Paschal Ballard Road, close to the Houck family farm.

One photo shows a red SUV and a white SUV driving down Loretto Road, near the My Old Kentucky Home campground.
One photo shows a red SUV and a white SUV driving down Loretto Road, near the My Old Kentucky Home campground.(FBI, WAVE)

FBI Louisville said it is looking for the public’s assistance in finding the drivers of those vehicles, hoping they will be able to provide important information on the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.

“These photos also represent the results of a growing dialogue with the residents of Bardstown,” Tim Beam, acting chief division counsel with FBI Kentucky said. “By sharing important elements of the investigation, we hope this will increase the public’s cooperation generating vital information in our pursuit of justice.”

Now in their fourth day of investigation, agents have set up tents on the property of the Houck family farm. Investigation into the case has been ongoing since July 23, where human remains were found on the embankment in a wooded, secluded area in Nelson County.

Rogers was last seen back on July 3, 2015 by her boyfriend, Brooks Houck at their home in Bardstown.

Another photo, taken on July 4, 2015 around 3:45 a.m., shows an unknown vehicle with its headlights on traveling along Balltown Road near the intersection Paschal Ballard Road, close to the Houck family farm.
Another photo, taken on July 4, 2015 around 3:45 a.m., shows an unknown vehicle with its headlights on traveling along Balltown Road near the intersection Paschal Ballard Road, close to the Houck family farm.(FBI, WAVE)

Copyright 2020 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

DC shooting leaves 1 dead, some 20 injured

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A dispute that erupted into gun fire at an apparent outdoor party in Washington, D.C., early Sunday left one person dead and some 20 others injured, including an off-duty officer “struggling for her life,” according to police.

National

Man serving life sentence for $30 of marijuana to be freed

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|

National

World donors demand change before money to rebuild Beirut

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By SARAH EL DEEB and SYLVIE CORBET
The money to rebuild Lebanon’s shattered capital will come only with the same change demanded by mourning protesters in Beirut, said world leaders and international organizations on Sunday after a global aid teleconference.

National

Simon Cowell injures back while testing electric bicycle

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Simon Cowell broke his back Saturday while testing his new electric bicycle at his home in California.

Latest News

National

5.1-magnitude quake hits North Carolina; no damage reported

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials say an earthquake - the strongest in more than 100 years - shook much of North Carolina early Sunday, rattling homes, buildings and residents.

Coronavirus

Ohio governor’s conflicting COVID-19 tests raise backlash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By DAN SEWELL and ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
The Ohio governor’s positive, then negative, tests for COVID-19 have provided fuel for skeptics of government pandemic mandates and critics of his often-aggressive policies.

Coronavirus

US tops 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases, to Europe’s alarm

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By NICOLE WINFIELD and LISA MARIE PANE
The confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. reached 5 million Sunday, by far the highest in the world, according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

National Politics

Azar leads highest-level US delegation to Taiwan in decades

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By JOHNSON LAI
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar arrived in Taiwan on Sunday in the highest-level visit by an American Cabinet official since the break in formal diplomatic relations between Washington and Taipei in 1979.

National

Riot declared as fire burns in Portland police union offices

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, protests over racial injustice and police brutality have occurred nightly for more than 70 days.

National

Nagasaki urges nuke ban on 75th anniversary of US atomic bombing

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
The Japanese city of Nagasaki on Sunday marked its 75th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing, with the mayor and dwindling survivors urging world leaders including their own to do more for a nuclear weapons ban.