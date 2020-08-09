Advertisement

Levy County fire department temporarily shuts down ambulance

Staffing issues has caused the Levy County fire department to shut down one of its ambulances.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Fire Department is temporarily shutting down one of its ambulances due to staffing issues.

According to the county’s department of public safety, Rescue Eight in Fanning Springs is out of use until at least Monday. They say they were unable to find enough paramedics to staff it today.

Staffing troubles persisted before the pandemic but they say it has only worsened the issue

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

