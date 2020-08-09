Advertisement

NCFL counties open polls for early voting

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There’s one more week to cast an early vote in North Central Florida, and numerous voters have already taken advantage of it. Counties across North Central Florida opened their polls for early voting.

Although Alachua County opened their early voting on August 3. A steady stream of people lined up at Alachua County’s voting locations, expressing what they want to see from elected officials.

“My biggest thing would be transparency. You always feel like things are going on behind the scenes. It would be nice to make sure all our elected officials are very transparent so everybody can see the whole picture,” Randy Hunziker, an Alachua County resident, said.

Polling locations have limited occupancy to maintain social distancing. The primary election will be held on Tuesday August 18. Today is the last day for voters to request a vote-by-mail ballot.

