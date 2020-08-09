Two opposing Putnam County protest groups voice opinions on confederate statues

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - The debate over keeping a North Central Florida confederate statute is coming back for a second round.

Two groups of protesters gathered at the Putnam County courthouse on Saturday. One group in support of keeping the statue and the other in support of its removal.

Black lives matter organizers say the statute doesn’t belong in front of the courthouse. They are also asking commissioners to move the statue somewhere else. This is the second time protestors have rallied at the courthouse since June.

Deputies say both groups remained peaceful and didn't report any injuries, violence, or property damage.

