Alachua County business owners can apply for Cares Act funding

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Local business owners in Alachua County can apply for CARES Act funding.

County residents and businesses can now click HERE to apply for the grant.

“Many individuals and businesses in our community are in dire straits,” Alachua County Commission Chair Robert Hutchinson said in a press release. “As our community continues to come together to do what is needed to battle this insidious virus, the County is doing everything we can to get this money into the hands of those who need it most to ensure that they can pay towards their rent, mortgage, utilities and other expenses.”

This is the second phase of the CARES Act funding. Individuals were able to apply last Tuesday, while businesses had to wait an extra week. Inter-government organization grants will be open for applications on Aug. 17.

The county is receiving nearly $47 million in funding.

The money is for Alachua County businesses and residents only.

Here is a breakdown from the County on where the funds will be going:

1. $21.1 million for Individual Assistance Grants

Rent, mortgage, utility, internet, phone and car payment assistance

Daycare assistance for school-aged children, if school attendance is limited

Documented issue related to COVID-19 (i.e. furloughed / laid off)

Citizens can apply for up to $5,000. The first-round of grants will be up to $2,500 with the possibility of up to an additional $2,500 in the future as funding allows.

2. $7.5 million for Small Business Relief Grants – 25 employees and less

Small retail, salons, non-essential businesses, daycares, etc.

Documented lost profit from required closure

Documented employees (non-owner/family) remaining on payroll while on required closure

Up to $10,000 total

3. $7.5 million for Medium Business relief grants – more than 25 to 50 employees

Sit down restaurants, entertainment venues, etc.

Documented lost profit from required closure

Documented employees (non-owner/family) remaining on payroll while on required closure

Up to $15,000 total

4. $2 million for Medical Expenses

$1,250,000 allocated to the Alachua County Department of Health for contact tracing specialists, epidemiologists, and related support staff for testing, tracing, case management, and containment of COVID-19.

$750,000 allocated to other medical expenses to include, but not be limited to:

Expansion of testing sites and capabilities

Example: Tents with climate mitigation, testing kits, additional sites

Increased emergency transport cost

Example: Decontamination units, overtime due to quarantine issues, drug costs

5. $2 million for Public Health Expenses

$1 million for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and medical supplies for public health and safety workers

Example: Masks, face shields, gowns, and similar items

$250,000 for disinfecting of public areas and facilities such as nursing homes

Example: Aerosol units, spray systems, and disinfecting products

$250,000 for quarantining health care and public safety officers

Example: First responders, law enforcement officers, and health personnel

$250,000 for preparing public buildings to serve customers

Example: Social distancing markers, signage, modifying counter areas, etc.

$250,000 crisis intervention from trauma as a result of COVID-19

6. $1 million for payroll expenses

Local share of FEMA expenses for county, municipalities, and constitutional officer employees responding to COVID-19.

7. $3.3 million for expenses of actions to facilitate compliance with COVID-19-related public health measures

$800,000 maintaining the county jail, including as relates to sanitation and improvement of social distancing measures, to enable compliance with COVID-19 public health precautions.

Example: Modification to Air Handling System, and inmates per pod / cell.

$500,000 local share of FEMA expenses for county, municipalities, and constitutional officer non-payroll expenses responding to COVID-19.

$500,000 cost to enforce public ordinances in place to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

Example: Overtime, additional staff, and law enforcement support

8. $2.5 million for any other COVID-19-related eligible expenses reasonably necessary to the function of government

To be held in reserve for programs not yet determined and expenses not yet anticipated. If not expended by October 30, 2020, this amount shall be redistributed to other categories.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.