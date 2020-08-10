Gainesville man arrested after attacking roommate with a knife

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after deputies say he attacked his roommate with a knife.

Alachua County sheriff’s deputies say Scotty Oats,26, broke some of his roommate’s belongings after they got into an argument. His roommate tried stopping him and Oats began to choke them.

Oats then grabbed a kitchen knife and cut his roommate’s hands. He’s being charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Oats is being held in the Alachua County jail on a $30,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.