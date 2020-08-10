Gators land top safety from Miami

MIAMI, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gators have picked up another highly prized recruit, as head coach Dan Mullen continues to stockpile talent for the 2021 class. Miami Palmetto safety Corey Collier Jr. announced his commitment to Florida on CBS Sports HQ on Monday. He selected the Gators over LSU and Miami.

Collier is listed at 6-foot-0 and 175 pounds. ESPN currently ranks him as the nation’s third-ranked safety among high school seniors.

Collier joins high school teammate Jason Marshall, who committed to the Gators on Sunday. Marshall is a 6-foot-2, 180 pound cornerback that ESPN ranks 42nd among all 2021 recruits and second at his position.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.