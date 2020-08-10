GPD announces over 20 policy changes and updates to funding

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As the national conversation surrounding police funding and reform continues, Gainesville commissioners continued their own discussion in another town hall meeting.

This was a continuation of the commissions July meeting, which you can read about here. In this most recent meeting, GPD announced there has been a total of 21 changes to their policies since last month. Of those 21 changes, three include changes to Use of Force, with the rest addressing Arrests and Duty to Intervene. According to GPD, many of these changes are in response to the community’s request for action to reduce non-violent arrests, reduce incarcerations, and reduce the disproportionate contact between police and minorities.

GPD is currently in an accreditation process, and Inspector Jorge Campos says this factor will help keep GPD honest as they look to make new changes.

“The process compares our policies to the industry standards and requires us to not only show that our policies are in compliance but that we are in compliance with our own policies by providing proof to the commission to show that we are actually walking the walk. We’re not just talking to talk,” Inspector Campos said.

GPD also mentioned they will be re-allocating funds as well as transferring the responsibility of funding certain roles in the department to other departments within the city. They propose downsizing by 8 officers in the department and reducing the overall number of sworn positions.

To find a full recording of this meeting, click here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.