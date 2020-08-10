Advertisement

GPD announces over 20 policy changes and updates to funding

GPD said they referred to feedback from the commissions last meeting in many of the updates
By Claudia Bellofatto
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As the national conversation surrounding police funding and reform continues, Gainesville commissioners continued their own discussion in another town hall meeting.

This was a continuation of the commissions July meeting, which you can read about here. In this most recent meeting, GPD announced there has been a total of 21 changes to their policies since last month. Of those 21 changes, three include changes to Use of Force, with the rest addressing Arrests and Duty to Intervene. According to GPD, many of these changes are in response to the community’s request for action to reduce non-violent arrests, reduce incarcerations, and reduce the disproportionate contact between police and minorities.

GPD is currently in an accreditation process, and Inspector Jorge Campos says this factor will help keep GPD honest as they look to make new changes.

“The process compares our policies to the industry standards and requires us to not only show that our policies are in compliance but that we are in compliance with our own policies by providing proof to the commission to show that we are actually walking the walk. We’re not just talking to talk,” Inspector Campos said.

GPD also mentioned they will be re-allocating funds as well as transferring the responsibility of funding certain roles in the department to other departments within the city. They propose downsizing by 8 officers in the department and reducing the overall number of sworn positions.

To find a full recording of this meeting, click here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Florida Schools Reopen While Lawsuit to Delay Remains in Limbo

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A lawsuit by the Florida Education Association to delay the reopening of schools is in limbo while the case is transferred from Miami to the state capital.

Local

Nurse for the Marion County Jail dies of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Heart Florida Health Center, which contracts with the jail, says Charles "Dan" Manrique died Saturday of coronavirus related complications. He was 71 years old.

News

Three candidates vie for Marion County School Board District 1 seat

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Three candidates vie for Marion County School Board District 1 seat

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
Shelia Arnett, Allison B. Campbell, and Lori Conrad are all running for the District 1 seat on the Marion County School Board.

Latest News

News

Ocala Mayor, City Council likely will hold special meeting over mask ordinance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
Guinn said his reasoning behind the veto was, that he felt it was wrong to have to disclose your religious belief or medical status to opt out, in addition to placing a burden on the business.

News

Ocala Mayor vetoes face mask ordinance

Updated: 2 hours ago

Local

TRAFFIC ALERT: Newberry I-75 ramp to remain closed until Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
The I-75 northbound ramp on Newberry Road will remain closed at least until Tuesday.

News

Governor DeSantis pushing for college football season

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jacquie Franciulli
Is the college football season on the verge of cancellation?

News

UPDATE: Newberry Road remains closed

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound Ramp on I-75 near Newberry Road will remain closed

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Casey Fite
The ramp was originally scheduled to be reopened today but the Florida Department Of Transportation says unforeseen circumstances are causing the delay.