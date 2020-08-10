Advertisement

NCFL students start returning to school

Many students in Bradford, Dixie, Suwannee and Gilchrist counties are stepping foot on campus for the first time since March.
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Each school district has put out their plans on how they intend to keep students, faculty and staff safe this year during the pandemic. 

Those plans are similar in increased sanitation, social distancing and encouraging, but not enforcing, face masks.

Over the weekend, the Bradford County School District posted a picture on their Facebook page of staff putting together picnic benches as a way to expand seating options for students.

The district also posted a video of Superintendent Stacey Creighton sharing her excitement for the start of the school year. 

For those not returning to campus, there will be an online orientation on Bradford Virtual Select Monday at 5 pm and an in-person orientation Tuesday at 9 am at the Bradford County School Board Room. 

Families will be given directions on how to get started with class work and where to get support.

Click here to attend the virtual orientation.

