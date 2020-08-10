Advertisement

Newberry I-75 ramp to remain closed until Tuesday

The I-75 northbound ramp on Newberry Road will remain closed at least until Tuesday.
The I-75 northbound ramp on Newberry Road will remain closed at least until Tuesday.(wcjb)
By Walker Thomas
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The I-75 northbound ramp on Newberry Road will remain closed at least until Tuesday.

The closure was necessary for construction crews to widen the on-ramp from Newberry Road to I-75. The ramp was originally scheduled to reopen at 6 am Monday morning. The Florida Department of Transportation says they were unable to finish paving the ramp due to rainfall over the weekend.

The ramp is now expected to reopen Tuesday morning, weather permitting.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Governor DeSantis pushing for college football season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jacquie Franciulli
Is the college football season on the verge of cancellation?

News

UPDATE: Newberry Road remains closed

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound Ramp on I-75 near Newberry Road will remain closed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Casey Fite
The ramp was originally scheduled to be reopened today but the Florida Department Of Transportation says unforeseen circumstances are causing the delay.

News

Ocala Mask Madate vetoed by Mayor

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Two traffic Homocides in one day in Gainesville

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Two traffic homicides in one day in Gainesville

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Casey Fite
A young boy was killed and a driver was seriously hurt after Gainesville Police say their car hit a tree.

News

Alachua County business owners can apply for Cares Act funding

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Alachua County CARES act online business grants are now able to be submitted to the county.

News

Ocala Mayor vetoes emergency mask ordinance

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
Mayor Kent Guinn says no to the City Council's emergency mask ordinance.

News

NCFL students start returning to school

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Many students in Bradford, Dixie, Suwannee and Gilchrist counties are stepping foot on campus for the first time since March.

News

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Glute Activation Workouts

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Our friends at Gainesville Health and Fitness have some lower body workouts for you.