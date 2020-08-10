Newberry I-75 ramp to remain closed until Tuesday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The I-75 northbound ramp on Newberry Road will remain closed at least until Tuesday.

The closure was necessary for construction crews to widen the on-ramp from Newberry Road to I-75. The ramp was originally scheduled to reopen at 6 am Monday morning. The Florida Department of Transportation says they were unable to finish paving the ramp due to rainfall over the weekend.

The ramp is now expected to reopen Tuesday morning, weather permitting.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.