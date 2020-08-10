Advertisement

Nurse for the Marion County Jail dies of COVID-19

The Heart Florida Health Center, which contracts with the jail, says Charles "Dan" Manrique died Saturday of coronavirus related complications. He was 71 years old.
The Heart Florida Health Center, which contracts with the jail, says Charles "Dan" Manrique died Saturday of coronavirus related complications. He was 71 years old.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A nurse for the Marion County Jail has died of COVID-19.

The Heart Florida Health Center, which contracts with the jail, says Charles "Dan" Manrique died Saturday of coronavirus related complications. He was 71 years old.

Manrique worked for the jail treating inmates since 2007. HFHC’s CEO says the frontline worker will be remembered as a hero.

