Nurse for the Marion County Jail dies of COVID-19

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A nurse for the Marion County Jail has died of COVID-19.

The Heart Florida Health Center, which contracts with the jail, says Charles "Dan" Manrique died Saturday of coronavirus related complications. He was 71 years old.

Manrique worked for the jail treating inmates since 2007. HFHC’s CEO says the frontline worker will be remembered as a hero.

