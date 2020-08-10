Ocala Mayor, City Council likely will hold special meeting over mask ordinance

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn has vetoed the City Council’s emergency mask ordinance but the fight isn’t over.

Mayor Guinn said he will likely have a special meeting with the council sometime this week to further discuss the emergency ordinance and his veto.

Guinn said his reasoning behind the veto was, that he felt it was wrong to have to disclose your religious belief or medical status to opt out, in addition to placing a burden on the business.

Guinn, who also oversees the Ocala Police Department said, that the ordinance would be cumbersome to enforce.

“I don’t want to take officers off the road while I’ve got armed robberies in progress, domestic disputes, things like that, where they have to get out of the store, run back to their car and I mean it’s just not good,” Guinn said.

In Ocala’s charter, the Mayor has the right to veto any and all ordinances adopted by the City Council.

The council could call for a referendum to take the veto power away from Guinn or any other future mayor.

The council could also vote to override the veto. The next Ocala City Council meeting is scheduled for Aug. 18.

