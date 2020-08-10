Advertisement

Ocala Mayor, City Council likely will hold special meeting over mask ordinance

By Julia Laude
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn has vetoed the City Council’s emergency mask ordinance but the fight isn’t over.

Mayor Guinn said he will likely have a special meeting with the council sometime this week to further discuss the emergency ordinance and his veto.

Guinn said his reasoning behind the veto was, that he felt it was wrong to have to disclose your religious belief or medical status to opt out, in addition to placing a burden on the business.

Guinn, who also oversees the Ocala Police Department said, that the ordinance would be cumbersome to enforce.

“I don’t want to take officers off the road while I’ve got armed robberies in progress, domestic disputes, things like that, where they have to get out of the store, run back to their car and I mean it’s just not good,” Guinn said.

In Ocala’s charter, the Mayor has the right to veto any and all ordinances adopted by the City Council.

The council could call for a referendum to take the veto power away from Guinn or any other future mayor.

The council could also vote to override the veto. The next Ocala City Council meeting is scheduled for Aug. 18.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Three candidates vie for Marion County School Board District 1 seat

Updated: 40 minutes ago

News

Three candidates vie for Marion County School Board District 1 seat

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julia Laude
Shelia Arnett, Allison B. Campbell, and Lori Conrad are all running for the District 1 seat on the Marion County School Board.

News

Ocala Mayor vetoes face mask ordinance

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Governor DeSantis pushing for college football season

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jacquie Franciulli
Is the college football season on the verge of cancellation?

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Newberry Road remains closed

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound Ramp on I-75 near Newberry Road will remain closed

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Casey Fite
The ramp was originally scheduled to be reopened today but the Florida Department Of Transportation says unforeseen circumstances are causing the delay.

News

Ocala Mask Madate vetoed by Mayor

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Two traffic Homocides in one day in Gainesville

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Two traffic homicides in one day in Gainesville

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Casey Fite
A young boy was killed and a driver was seriously hurt after Gainesville Police say their car hit a tree.

News

Alachua County business owners can apply for Cares Act funding

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Alachua County CARES act online business grants are now able to be submitted to the county.