P.K. Yonge student participates in music competition

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A P.K. Yonge student is putting her singing talents to the test in a national talent search.

Mack Johnson,17, is showcasing her vocal skills after she was chosen to take part in the Celebration of Music talent search.

She’s been singing since she was 13. She’s also performed in numerous plays at the Phillips Center and recently on Broadway.

If she does well enough today, she’ll be selected to take part in the PBS music show.

