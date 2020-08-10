St. Johns River Water Management District accepting applications for cost-share program

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A group in North Central Florida is reaching out to the agricultural community to help conserve water.

The Saint Johns River Water Management district is accepting applications to participate in a cost-share program.

Farmers, growers, and ranchers are invited to apply to receive funding for projects promoting water conservation and reducing nutrient runoff.

Irrigation system retrofits, soil moisture and climate sensor telemetry, rainwater harvesting, subirrigation drain tile, tailwater recovery and reuse, soil mapping with variable rate fertilizer application, and expanded waste storage are some of the projects that are eligible for funding.

The district says since the program began in 2015, nearly $16 million have been distributed to local agricultural producers and more than 11 million gallons of water have been saved.

You can access the application here. The deadline to apply is September 8.

