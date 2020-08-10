Advertisement

The week ahead: August 10-14

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This upcoming week, early voting will continue and Ocala could possibly have a mask requirement.

Early voting in North Central Florida will last all week through Saturday except for Bradford county.

Bradford county will end early voting on August 16. The primary election will be held on August 18th. Polling locations also have limited occupancy to social distance.

A face mask mandate goes into effect in Ocala on Monday, unless the mayor vetoes it. Mayor Kent Guinn says more than 99% of businesses in the city want him to veto the order.

The mayor says he will take the weekend to carefully read the ordinance, consider both sides of the debate, and give his answer on Monday.

On Tuesday, members of the Suwannee River Water management district will meet to review the permit for the Seven Springs Water Company.

The company, which sells water to Nestle, is requesting its water be used for drinking. That meeting will take place virtually at 9 a.m.

On Wednesday, the city of Gainesville and Alachua County will meet to discuss plans regarding the reopening of the University of Florida.

They plan to have an open meeting where citizens can express their COVID-19 concerns. The meeting will be at Gainesville City Hall and begins at 10 a.m.

Members of the Lakeshore Hospital Authority in Lake City will meet on Monday to discuss five proposals from management groups hoping to take over the Lakeshore medical center.

They’ll also be discussing the 2020 through 2021 budget. The current operator, Community health systems, decided to end their lease of the hospital authority earlier this year.

That meeting starts at 5:15 pm.

