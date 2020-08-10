Three candidates vie for Marion County School Board District 1 seat

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A change is coming to the Marion County School Board. Longtime board member Nancy Stacy is stepping down and voters will pick one of three candidates to replace her.

Shelia Arnett, Allison B. Campbell, and Lori Conrad are all running for the District 1 seat on the Marion County School Board.

Arnett has lived and worked in Marion County for almost 40 years. She said she hopes to bring diversity to the board while working on student homelessness.

“Because of my time on the Marion County Homeless Council, before we got out school for Spring Break, we had over 2,000 students in Marion County were homeless. Unfortunately, I believe that number is going to increase,” Arnett said.

Campbell moved to Marion County after finishing graduate school in Tennessee. As a parent, Campbell said it’s imperative that student education be a top priority this year.

“Anybody that understands the value that our students education is, they know that the education our students receive, even the year is going to impact this community for generations. We have to make sure we get it right, every student, every time and I want to the a part of making sure that happens,” Campbell said.

Conrad is a veteran teacher with 25 years of experience in public education. For her, if elected this isn’t a position she would take lightly.

“Running for School Board is not a stepping stone for me. I don’t have another agenda. It really is a call from the heart that I want to make a difference in our schools Marion County. I would like to keep Marion County a place wear our local citizens want to raise their families,” Conrad said.

The primary election will be Tuesday, August 18th. Early voting ends Saturday.

