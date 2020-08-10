Two traffic Homocides in one day in Gainesville

A young boy was killed and a driver was seriously hurt after Gainesville Police say their car hit a tree.

GPD says Sunday afternoon the driver swerved on North East 25th Street to avoid a scooter but hit a tree.

The 12 year old boy died at the scene.

The driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

