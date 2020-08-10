Advertisement

Two traffic Homocides in one day in Gainesville

By Casey Fite
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A young boy was killed and a driver was seriously hurt after Gainesville Police say their car hit a tree.

GPD says Sunday afternoon the driver swerved on North East 25th Street to avoid a scooter but hit a tree.

The 12 year old boy died at the scene.

The driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ocala Mask Madate vetoed by Mayor

Updated: moments ago

News

Two traffic Homocides in one day in Gainesville

Updated: 6 minutes ago

News

Alachua County business owners can apply for Cares Act funding

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Alachua County CARES act online business grants are now able to be submitted to the county.

News

Ocala Mayor vetoes emergency mask ordinance

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Mayor Kent Guinn says no to the City Council's emergency mask ordinance.

Latest News

News

NCFL students start returning to school

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Many students in Bradford, Dixie, Suwannee and Gilchrist counties are stepping foot on campus for the first time since March.

News

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Glute Activation Workouts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Our friends at Gainesville Health and Fitness have some lower body workouts for you.

News

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Glute Activation Workouts

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

WEEK AHEAD

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

ST. JOHNS RIVER

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

BKJ Showcase Wraps up in Lake City

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The BKJ Showcase Softball Tournament concluded in Lake City.