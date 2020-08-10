TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound Ramp on I-75 near Newberry Road will remain closed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Commuters should expect delays on Monday.

The northbound I-75 ramp near Newberry road will remain closed. The ramp was originally scheduled to be reopened on Monday but the Florida Department Of Transportation says unforeseen circumstances are causing the delay.

The ramp is expected to reopen Tuesday morning .

Drivers are advised to use the Archer road exit to travel north.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.