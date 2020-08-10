Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound Ramp on I-75 near Newberry Road will remain closed

By Casey Fite
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Commuters should expect delays on Monday.

The northbound I-75 ramp near Newberry road will remain closed. The ramp was originally scheduled to be reopened on Monday but the Florida Department Of Transportation says unforeseen circumstances are causing the delay.

The ramp is expected to reopen Tuesday morning .

Drivers are advised to use the Archer road exit to travel north.

Two traffic homicides in one day in Gainesville

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Casey Fite
A young boy was killed and a driver was seriously hurt after Gainesville Police say their car hit a tree.

By WCJB Staff
Alachua County CARES act online business grants are now able to be submitted to the county.

By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
Mayor Kent Guinn says no to the City Council's emergency mask ordinance.

By Amber Pellicone
Many students in Bradford, Dixie, Suwannee and Gilchrist counties are stepping foot on campus for the first time since March.

By WCJB Staff
Our friends at Gainesville Health and Fitness have some lower body workouts for you.

