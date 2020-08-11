Advertisement

A new herd of horses is heading to Ocala, Marion Cultural Alliance celebrates 20 years of ‘Horse Fever’

By Julia Laude
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A new herd is heading into Ocala to celebrate the 20th anniversary of ‘Horse Fever’.

Only 20 artists from across Florida will have the opportunity to paint one of these horses which will be displayed around town in early 2021.

“Horse Fever was founded 20 years ago and we’re getting ready to celebrate our anniversary and we thought what better way than to bring back up to 20 new horses into the herd,” Executive Director of the Marion Cultural alliance, Jaye Baillie said.

The Marion Cultural Alliance is asking artists to submit renderings of their best designs for these statues.

The submissions will go before a jury and the 20 artists chosen will be put into a portfolio where a patron will then review and decide which one they want to sponsor.

The horses could end up on either public or private property.

“We do know that two of the horses that have been purchased so far will be for public use. One of them will go in a City of Ocala park and the other one will be on the safety campus on the west side of Ocala,” Baillie said.

But the project is on a tight timeline.

“The horses will be shipped the artists will be picking them up in early fall, they’ll be painting them, they’ll come back to be clear coated and then they will be assembled here in the early part of 2021,” Baillie said.

MCA has sponsored similar projects in the past with ‘Horse Fever in Motion’ and a celebration of the installment’s 10th anniversary. each horse costs 30,000 dollars.

The proceeds from this project will benefit MCA and the organizations that the alliance serves.

Submissions must be dropped off at the Brick City Center for the Arts office no later than 5 p.m. this Friday.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trump’s Re-election Tour stops in Gainesville to Bolster Support

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
President Trump's political allies in Florida stopped in Gainesville to garner support for Trump's re-election.

News

Trump Re-election Tour stops in Gainesville

Updated: 19 minutes ago

News

SUWANNEE RIVER GINNIE SPRINGS

Updated: 31 minutes ago

News

Ocala Police respond to a car suspended on a power line

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Car crash leaves car suspended on a power line in Ocala, Fla.

Latest News

News

New Marion County COVID-19 testing site open

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Six new COVID-19 positive cases at the Alachua County Jail

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Half a dozen inmates at the Alachua County Jail test positive for the novel coronavirus.

News

DeSantis pushes for football, while two college conferences punt the season to spring

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jacquie Franciulli
DeSantis continue to push for football to return this fall, while the Big Ten Conference has decided to postpone the football season to the spring.

News

Hit and run victim identified by Gainesville Police

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Gainesville Police Department has identified the scooter rider in the hit and run incident over the weekend.

News

New Marion County COVID-19 testing site open, County leaders support testing initiative

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Marion Department Of Health moved it's drive-thru testing operation to the South Eastern Livestock Pavilion.

News

Suwannee River Water Management delays Nestle permit

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jacquie Franciulli
Seven Springs Water Company will have to wait a little longer for its permit renewal application to pump water from Ginnie Springs.