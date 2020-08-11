Advertisement

Alachua County Commission to discuss possible new bike trail and parks

Commissioners will have an updated COVID-19 discussion then move into other topics including developing a new bicycle trail and parks in Alachua County.(Alachua County Board of Commissioners)
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Commissioners will have an updated COVID-19 discussion then move into other topics including developing a new bicycle trail and parks in Alachua County.

During Tuesday's meeting, the chair will sign a letter of support to the Florida Department of Transportation for US Bicycle Route 90 through Alachua County.

As the bicycle tourism industry continues to grow in America, the hope is that this trail will benefit Alachua County economically and from a health and environmental stand-point.

Commissioners will also discuss potential locations for new parks. While no exact locations have been picked at this time, the budget to buy and develop each park would be around two-hundred and seventy-five thousand dollars.

This meeting is set for 11:30 am Tuesday and the afternoon discussion is canceled.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

